State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of W. P. Carey worth $9,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,954 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in W. P. Carey by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 2,629.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,290,000 after purchasing an additional 676,864 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC stock opened at $78.58 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.25%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

