Southern Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,185 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

IVV stock opened at $378.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.30. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

