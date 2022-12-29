State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,046 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $89.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.98 and a fifty-two week high of $162.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on COF. Citigroup reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

