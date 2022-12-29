State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 260 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $10,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $141.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $211.79.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

