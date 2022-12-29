UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 103,195 shares.The stock last traded at $192.66 and had previously closed at $190.13.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNF. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.94.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 22.71%.
In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $282,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $282,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,978 shares of company stock worth $536,040 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the second quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 520.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in UniFirst by 187.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 328.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.
UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.
