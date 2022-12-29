State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $9,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 32.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,684.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,699,950.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $1,303,684.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,699,950.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $1,604,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,529,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,196 shares of company stock valued at $29,969,803 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $340.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $362.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.31. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.20.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.