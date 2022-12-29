Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 81 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Round Rock Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 100,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 85,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,604,000 after acquiring an additional 47,217 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $378.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $391.01 and its 200 day moving average is $391.30. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

