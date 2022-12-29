Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 92 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,211,000 after buying an additional 313,090 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 926.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after buying an additional 192,938 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE GPC opened at $175.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.29. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.