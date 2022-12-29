State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $839,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,711,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark dropped their price target on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.95.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $138.98 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $172.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.