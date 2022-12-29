iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $378.46 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.30.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

