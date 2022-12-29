State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 33,045 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,045 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kroger were worth $12,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Kroger by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Kroger by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Down 3.0 %

KR opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.95. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.39.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

