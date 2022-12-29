Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.74 Million Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.