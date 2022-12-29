Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in American Tower by 7.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in American Tower by 16.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 0.4 %

American Tower stock opened at $210.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The company has a market cap of $97.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.48.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 99.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.81.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

