Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.87 Million in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $2,116,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

PEAK opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Stories

