Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $811,000 Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Kellogg by 379.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 115.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Kellogg by 137.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Kellogg stock opened at $71.72 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,835,564.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $7,207,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,835,564.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,118,712. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

