Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 21,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 552,384 shares.The stock last traded at $8.31 and had previously closed at $8.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $881.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 331.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

