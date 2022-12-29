Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $32.06 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.34.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

