K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Decreases Stake in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKW)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKW – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 863,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724,039 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Goal Acquisitions were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Q Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 140,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80,088 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 919,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 730,000 shares during the last quarter.

Goal Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of PUCKW stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

