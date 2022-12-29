State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 17,050 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,050 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $12,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 358.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ED opened at $95.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 66.25%.

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

