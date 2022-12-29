Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

VEU opened at $49.89 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.13.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

