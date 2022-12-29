K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires New Holdings in Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned about 0.06% of Greenbrook TMS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 23.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 24,694 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$6.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Greenbrook TMS Price Performance

GBNH opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48. Greenbrook TMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 61.83% and a negative return on equity of 547.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

