Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 249.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $44.38 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $52.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.94.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.