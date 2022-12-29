Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys Shares of 16,059 Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 44,727 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

VCV stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0364 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

