Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys New Stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMBC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth $8,081,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth $2,095,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth $795,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Embecta alerts:

Embecta Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of EMBC opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83. Embecta Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Embecta Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMBC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Embecta from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Embecta in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Embecta Profile

(Get Rating)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.