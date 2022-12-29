Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 218 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $119.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.16. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

