Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 10.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.0% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.86.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $40.96 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $54.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.53.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

