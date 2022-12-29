Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTEC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $62,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

FTEC opened at $92.00 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $86.19 and a 12 month high of $137.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.01.

