Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 10,700 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 92.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $18.72 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $22.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

