Everett Harris & Co. CA Purchases 225 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CTC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 645.8% during the 3rd quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 22,652.9% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 58,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 58,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on OXY. Barclays cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.35.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of OXY stock opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

