Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $500,000 Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 886.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

NYSE JBGS opened at $18.59 on Thursday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.44.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 225.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBGS. TheStreet lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Transactions at JBG SMITH Properties

In other news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $717,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,324.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.