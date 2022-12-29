Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $830,000 Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 661.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth $67,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 66.53%. The business had revenue of $98.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAIN. B. Riley began coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

