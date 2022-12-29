Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 413 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $210.27 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $309.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.85 and a 200-day moving average of $226.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

