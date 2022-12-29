FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $960,000. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.9% during the third quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 13,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 134,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,844,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.43.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $394.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $430.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.13. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,650 shares of company stock valued at $4,561,984. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

