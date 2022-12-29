Citigroup Lowers GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Price Target to $5.00

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $5.71 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.77% from the stock’s current price.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GHG opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $382.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $8.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 80.4% during the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,099,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 7,475.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 680,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 671,251 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 66 leased-and-operated hotels with 7,064 rooms; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,593 hotels with 330,089 rooms covering 367 cities in China, and an additional 1,225 hotels with 91,887 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

