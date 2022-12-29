StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 500 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 169,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 177,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,678,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 75,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KDP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 547,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,671,759. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

