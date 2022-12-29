China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVCR. Deep Track Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 81.8% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,850,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NovoCure by 10.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,030,000 after purchasing an additional 218,216 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 38.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 430,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after acquiring an additional 118,577 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 4,220.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 116,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 113,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,997,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,609,000 after acquiring an additional 104,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $513,371.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,012.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVCR opened at $69.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.53. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $90.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 15.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

