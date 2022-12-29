China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 587 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on JAZZ. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,467,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,804,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,912 shares of company stock valued at $8,349,638. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock opened at $156.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.33. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $125.36 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $940.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.