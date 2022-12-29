China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $45,000 in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,330 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,724,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,725 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,121,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,446,000 after purchasing an additional 219,576 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,131,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,478,000 after purchasing an additional 262,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,836,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,337,000 after purchasing an additional 477,225 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $104.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Syneos Health Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.10.

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.