China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $70,000 Investment in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 449.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $166,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $166,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 957,280 shares in the company, valued at $55,043,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,422. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APLS shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

APLS stock opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.17. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.69.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 194.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

