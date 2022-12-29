China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,404,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in XPeng by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in XPeng by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,912,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,193,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in XPeng by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in XPeng by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,901,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,792,000 after purchasing an additional 292,396 shares in the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPeng alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of XPeng from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of XPeng to $8.92 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. China Renaissance cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.89.

XPeng Trading Down 4.2 %

About XPeng

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.