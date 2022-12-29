Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Schubert & Co

Schubert & Co lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,239 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 44,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 80,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 52,805 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,308 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $47.07 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $193.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

