China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,237.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 481,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after acquiring an additional 460,768 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,473.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 396,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,942,000 after acquiring an additional 370,902 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,929,000 after purchasing an additional 324,418 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 164.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 244,478 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $94,311.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRPT opened at $126.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $134.08.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). The company had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.55 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

