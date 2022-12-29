StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,751 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,943 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,874,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,255,000 after acquiring an additional 691,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 26.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,592,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,159 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

In other news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PECO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.76, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.60. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 448.00%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

