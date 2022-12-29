HC Wainwright Raises Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Price Target to $7.00

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential downside of 23.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81. The company has a market cap of $344.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of -0.71. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $10.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Biosciences Fund V. L.P. Lav sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $8,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Biosciences Fund V. L.P. Lav sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $8,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 137,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,882,854 shares in the company, valued at $35,400,691.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 5,899,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,239 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,839,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,075,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,291,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,736,000.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

