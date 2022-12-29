StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 185 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,287,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,311 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Oracle by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,899,000 after purchasing an additional 165,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Oracle by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,938,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $554,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,266 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Trading Down 0.8 %

ORCL opened at $80.33 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $216.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day moving average is $73.97.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

