StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 1,346 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth $655,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 523,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after acquiring an additional 268,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 16,086.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,135,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

NiSource Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $27.55 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.60 million. Analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.