StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys 1,348 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 84,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 202,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 206,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $597,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

SCHE stock opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.15. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $30.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

