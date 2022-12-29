DTS (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

DTS (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
DTS Corporation provides systems integration services in Japan. The company operates through four segments: Finance and Society; Corporate Solutions; Operational Infrastructure BPO; and Regional, Overseas, Etc. It develops and maintains information systems; designs and constructs electrical and telecommunications construction work related to information systems; develops, sells, and leases educational equipment and teaching materials related to the information systems; and publishes, edits, and translates work related to the information systems.
