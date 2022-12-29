StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 200 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 309.5% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $462,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $106.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.52. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $141.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.371 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

