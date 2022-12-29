China Renaissance Cuts NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $10.40

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at China Renaissance from $12.30 to $10.40 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. China Renaissance’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on NIO. Barclays reduced their price target on NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.27 price target (down from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.52.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. NIO has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,416,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,769,000 after acquiring an additional 269,607 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 176,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 37,498 shares during the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

